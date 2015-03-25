Browns quarterback Jason Campbell leaves with head injury on sack by Steelers

Browns quarterback Jason Campbell has been taken out of Sunday's game with a head injury following a sack in the third quarter against Pittsburgh.

Campbell was hit from the side by blitzing cornerback William Gay, who came in untouched. Campbell was hit in the helmet and fumbled as he fell to the ground. Pittsburgh's Will Allen returned the ball 49 yards to set up a touchdown.

Campbell stayed on the turf for several minutes. As he was being treated by Cleveland trainers, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger came over to check on Campbell.

Campbell was examined on the sideline before he was carted to the locker room, his head slumped as he was driven off. The Browns said he is out for the remainder of the game.

In the first half, Campbell left for one play after aggravating a rib injury.

