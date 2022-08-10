Browns' Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to miss 2022 season with torn Achilles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jakeem Grant’s first season with the Cleveland Browns came to an abrupt end Wednesday after he was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles that will keep him sidelined for the year.

Grant, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March, was carted off the field during Tuesday’s training camp session after getting injured during a one-on-one drill with cornerback A.J. Green.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," head coach Kevin Stefanski said prior to Wednesday's announcement. "We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team.

"We all realize injuries are a part of our game, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept — especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

The two-time second-team All-Pro previously suffered an Achilles tear in 2018 during his third season with the Miami Dolphins. The Browns said he will undergo surgery soon.

Grant made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chicago Bears. The 5-foot-6 speedster averaged 13.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards returning kickoffs. He played the previous five seasons with the Dolphins.

Grant joined the Browns as a wide receiver and return specialist but said his goal this year was to focus on being a target.

"I always preach that I'm a receiver first before a returner," Grant said. "I'm going to continue to preach that message. I'm going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.