Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Baker Mayfield in Browns' plans for 2022: report

The Browns top pick in 2018 appears to be in the team's plans for 2022

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baker Mayfield will return to Cleveland in 2022.

According to the NFL Network, the Browns plan on bringing back the former No. 1 overall pick next season. 

One year after making the playoffs for the first time since 2002, Mayfield and the Browns entered the final week of the season with a 7-9 record and will be on the outside looking in at the postseason once again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Mayfield, who missed the team’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, will undergo surgery to fix a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in the offseason.

BRONCOS, VIC FANGIO PART WAYS AFTER 3 LOSING SEASONS

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) congratulates wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) after Landry scored a 16-yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mayfield suffered the injury back in Week 2 and missed three games due to injury. 

Many believed the Browns were going to move on from Mayfield after his average play, injuries and "communication issues" with the team, but it appears both sides are willing to give it another try next season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for a game against the Denver Broncos Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for a game against the Denver Broncos Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 14 games, Mayfield finished the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mayfield has one more year on his rookie contract before potentially becoming a free agent.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com