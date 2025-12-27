Browns' Myles Garrett says it would be 'special' to break sack record against Aaron Rodgers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is on the verge of NFL history, as he is just a half-sack away from tying the single-season record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

Garrett, 29, said it would be "special" to break the record by sacking Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"It’d be special. He’s legendary himself. And it’s a legendary record I’m out here chasing. So that’d be a great one to put a picture on the wall with," Garrett said at a press conference Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers is quick to get the ball out, and Garrett said it’s important to take away his easy reads.

"Gotta take away those easy access throws, make him look at his second read, and he’s gotta keep rushing. There’ll be (opportunities) if we continue to get stops during the game, and he can’t continue to lean on those quick passes, when you gotta score points," Garrett said.

The Browns, who are 3-12, play the Steelers at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers would clinch the AFC North and a playoff spot with a win over the Browns.

GIANTS STAR MALIK NABERS POKES FUN AT OWN SEASON-ENDING INJURY, FANTASY FOOTBALL IN HILARIOUS COMMERCIAL

Garrett hopes the Browns play spoiler, so if he sets the record on Sunday, he would do it in a win.

"Yeah, I just play. I want to get it, and you know, like I said, I want to win while doing it. And I think we have the guys who are locked in who want to do that as well," Garrett said.

The seven-time Pro Bowler said there is no pressure that comes with the record looming.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Pressure? Nah, no pressure. Like I said, it’s going down. So, I’m not stressed or worried about if I’m going to get it. Just a matter of when," Garrett said.

Garrett has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The four-time All-Pro has an astounding 124.5 sacks in 132 career games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.