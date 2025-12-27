Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Myles Garrett says it would be 'special' to break sack record against Aaron Rodgers

Garrett is a half-sack away from tying the single-season record

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Browns legend Joe Thomas offers high praise to Myles Garrett Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas offers high praise to Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas called his former teammate Myles Garrett the "best defensive pass rusher I've ever seen," in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is on the verge of NFL history, as he is just a half-sack away from tying the single-season record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

Garrett, 29, said it would be "special" to break the record by sacking Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

"It’d be special. He’s legendary himself. And it’s a legendary record I’m out here chasing. So that’d be a great one to put a picture on the wall with," Garrett said at a press conference Friday. 

Myles Garrett warms up

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 9, 2025. (IMAGN)

Rodgers is quick to get the ball out, and Garrett said it’s important to take away his easy reads. 

"Gotta take away those easy access throws, make him look at his second read, and he’s gotta keep rushing. There’ll be (opportunities) if we continue to get stops during the game, and he can’t continue to lean on those quick passes, when you gotta score points," Garrett said. 

The Browns, who are 3-12, play the Steelers at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers would clinch the AFC North and a playoff spot with a win over the Browns.

Myles Garrett stands tall against the 49ers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Garrett hopes the Browns play spoiler, so if he sets the record on Sunday, he would do it in a win.

"Yeah, I just play. I want to get it, and you know, like I said, I want to win while doing it. And I think we have the guys who are locked in who want to do that as well," Garrett said. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler said there is no pressure that comes with the record looming. 

"Pressure? Nah, no pressure. Like I said, it’s going down. So, I’m not stressed or worried about if I’m going to get it. Just a matter of when," Garrett said. 

Garrett has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The four-time All-Pro has an astounding 124.5 sacks in 132 career games. 

