Browns' Myles Garrett gets drug tested after win vs. Vikings: 'I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me'

The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start and a big reason for that is their defense.

Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns defense held the Minnesota Vikings to only one touchdown in a 14-7 victory. Garrett has piled up five sacks over the last two games and is the front-runner to win Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Garrett had five tackles and half a sack in the win.

On Monday, Garrett announced on Twitter that he was drug tested after the game.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,'" Garrett tweeted out.

Garrett, who usually wears long sleeves for games, decided to not wear them during this matchup and he believes the size of his arms is what ultimately made the league drug test him.

So far in 2021, Garrett has 11 tackles and an NFL-high six sacks. In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Garrett had 4.5 sacks of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Garrett also sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.