Cleveland Browns
Browns' Myles Garrett gets drug tested after win vs. Vikings: 'I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me'

Garrett had five tackles and half a sack in the win over Minnesota

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-1 start and a big reason for that is their defense.

Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns defense held the Minnesota Vikings to only one touchdown in a 14-7 victory. Garrett has piled up five sacks over the last two games and is the front-runner to win Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Garrett had five tackles and half a sack in the win.

On Monday, Garrett announced on Twitter that he was drug tested after the game.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,'" Garrett tweeted out.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Garrett, who usually wears long sleeves for games, decided to not wear them during this matchup and he believes the size of his arms is what ultimately made the league drug test him.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

So far in 2021, Garrett has 11 tackles and an NFL-high six sacks. In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Garrett had 4.5 sacks of rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Garrett also sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com