Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says he wanted team to sign Colin Kaepernick in 2017

Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said Saturday he wanted his team to sign Colin Kaepernick after the quarterback opted out of his contract in 2017, but the franchise went a different route.

Jackson, who coached the Browns from 2016 to 2018 and led them to a 0-16 season 2017, told ESPN Radio in Cleveland that he was interested in Kaepernick.

“I wanted him. It just didn’t work out. Obviously, those things do have to work from a finance, draft, whatever all that is. And that wasn’t my decision,” he said.

Pro Football Talk noted that Jackson’s latest comments were a far cry from what he told reporters about the possibility of signing Kaepernick at the time.

Jackson said in March 2017: “We haven’t really discussed Colin. Here’s other players at this point that we’ve had a lot of conversations about to see if we can put them on our team. Not saying it won’t come up later on. You have to exhaust everything. But at this point, he hasn’t come up.”

In 2017, the Browns ended up starting DeShone Kizer for 15 games and Kevin Hogan for one. Cody Kessler also appeared in three games.

Years later, Kaepernick remains a free agent all while his protest during the national anthem to raise awareness for racial injustice and police brutality continues to capture the spotlight.

While he hasn’t played since the 2016 season, The Washington Post reported that there were “increased hopes” the environment in the NFL is currently favorable for a team to sign Kaepernick.