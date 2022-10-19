Browns' Deshaun Watson has 'followed all the terms' of his suspension ahead Week 13 return, Roger Goodell says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is on track to make his return in Week 13 after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that he has met the conditions of his 11-game suspension, which follows accusations of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.

Goodell said during the league meeting in New York that the former Houston Texans quarterback has "followed all the terms of the agreement," which included a revised 11-game suspension, $5 million fine to be paid to charity and a mandatory evaluation and treatment.

Watson was allowed back into the Browns’ facility last week, when he was able to attend team meetings and work out in the weight room. He will be able to practice with the team Nov. 14 and is eligible to play against his former team on Dec. 4.

WOMAN ADDS NAME TO LAWSUIT AGAINST DESHAUN WATSON FOLLOWING COURT ORDER

Last week, a 26th woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson accusing him of "continually [pressuring] Plaintiff into massaging his private area," according to court records.

"At some point during the massage, Watson removed his towel and offered to let her ‘get on top.’ Plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex with the Defendant."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, she added her name to the complaint after being court ordered by the judge.

Goodell was asked if the new lawsuit affects Watson's status.

"As far as any additional (allegations), we obviously will follow all of those," Goodell said. "If there’s new information, we’ll take that into consideration, but we’ll see as time goes on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has denied that he ever harassed or assaulted any woman but apologized "for any pain this situation has caused" in a statement following his Aug. 30 suspension.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.