Browns' Deshaun Watson now facing 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct

Another woman has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, becoming the 23rd civil case to accuse the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage parlor sessions.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday states that the plaintiff had three encounters with Watson during massage sessions, which started during the summer of 2020.

During the final massage, the lawsuit alleges that Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and requested that the woman have sex with him, USA Today reported.

The woman decided not to file a lawsuit against Watson until she watched HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" segment on the quarterback last week, the lawsuit stated.

In that interview, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the 22 other plaintiffs with civil suits pending against Watson for alleged sexual misconduct, blasted the massive contract he received with the Browns after the team traded for him.

Watson signed a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract with Cleveland in March after he was traded from the Houston Texans.

"It’s just like a big screw you," Solis said of the contract. "That’s what it feels like. That, ‘We don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.’"

"It was sick to me," added Hayes. "I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior.’’

Solis claimed that Watson "deliberately" put his penis on her hand during one session, leading her to pull her hand away immediately before she "started crying." Solis argued on HBO that she felt threatened after she was done with the session.

A pair of grand juries in Texas declined to bring criminal charges against the quarterback. Watson has denied acting intentionally, and he has denied all the claims in the nearly two dozen civil suits against him.

"I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life. I’ve never done these things people are alleging," Watson said during his first news conference.

On Tuesday, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin said his client "vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year," the outlet reported.

