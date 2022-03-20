Browns send Case Keenum to back up Josh Allen in Buffalo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns QB Case Keenum is on the move. Announced Saturday, Keenum has been sent to the Buffalo Bills, via trade, with a 2022 seventh-round pick now heading to the Browns.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the latest transaction amid a busy offseason for quarterbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Keenum has been a journeyman in the NFL but has produced solid appearances as a starter for teams in QB limbo.

Overall, Keenum has been an adept bridge quarterback.

As a starter for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings, Keenum helped the team reach a 13-3 regular-season record; though the team’s successes were largely built upon Mike Zimmer’s defenses.

After a miraculous throw to Stefon Diggs for a walk-off Divisional win against the Saints, Keenum was one game away from Super Bowl 52 but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017-2018 NFC Championship Game.

Keenum heads to Buffalo as a projected backup for starter Josh Allen.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made sure to reinforce the QB position after losing Mitchell Trubisky.

The former Bears starter in Trubisky was viewed as one of the league’s most valuable backup QBs — so much so that he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their presumed starter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland is left with those QBs on their depth chart: Baker Mayfield and the newly acquired Deshaun Watson.