Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Browns send Case Keenum to back up Josh Allen in Buffalo

Keenum has been a journeyman in the NFL but has produced solid appearances as a starter for teams in QB limbo

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns QB Case Keenum is on the move. Announced Saturday, Keenum has been sent to the Buffalo Bills, via trade, with a 2022 seventh-round pick now heading to the Browns.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the latest transaction amid a busy offseason for quarterbacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

Keenum has been a journeyman in the NFL but has produced solid appearances as a starter for teams in QB limbo.

Overall, Keenum has been an adept bridge quarterback.

As a starter for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings, Keenum helped the team reach a 13-3 regular-season record; though the team’s successes were largely built upon Mike Zimmer’s defenses.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

After a miraculous throw to Stefon Diggs for a walk-off Divisional win against the Saints, Keenum was one game away from Super Bowl 52 but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017-2018 NFC Championship Game.

Keenum heads to Buffalo as a projected backup for starter Josh Allen.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made sure to reinforce the QB position after losing Mitchell Trubisky.

The former Bears starter in Trubisky was viewed as one of the league’s most valuable backup QBs — so much so that he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their presumed starter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum celebrates after a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland is left with those QBs on their depth chart: Baker Mayfield and the newly acquired Deshaun Watson.