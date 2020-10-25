Browns' Baker Mayfield tosses game-winning TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to beat Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield proved Sunday that games aren’t won and lost in the first quarter no matter how much noise is made on social media during the game.

Mayfield, who was reportedly playing with a cracked rib, started the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, 0-for-5 with an interception. But it was the three other quarters where he really shined.

He finished the game 22-for-28 with 297 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He fired off a 24-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds which proved to be the game-winner.

Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant, who started in place of the injured Austin Hooper, had four catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Kareem Hunt and David Njoku also had touchdown catches. Rashard Higgins led all receivers with six catches for 110 yards.

The Browns’ defense was worrisome throughout the game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 406 passing yards and three touchdown passes he was 35-for-47 with an interception as well. Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Giovani Bernard all had touchdown passes.

It was one of Burrow’s best performances on the season but the team couldn’t come away with the win.

Cleveland moved to 5-2 with the victory. Cincinnati dropped to 1-5-1.