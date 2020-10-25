Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead suffering 'significant respiratory issues' due to coronavirus: report

He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in September

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is reportedly battling coronavirus symptoms and is not expected to play again during the 2020 season.

Armstead has already been hospitalized twice over the complications he has suffered because of the coronavirus, ESPN reported Sunday. Armstead had been on the Jaguars’ reserve/COVID-19 list this season with the second time coming in September.

Armstead didn’t get a chance to play in a game this season. James Robinson has emerged as the team’s starting running back and the team released Leonard Fournette, who later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native played in each of Jacksonville’s 16 games last season when he was a rookie. He had 108 rushing yards on 35 carries but never crossed the goal line.

Sources told ESPN that Armstead is expected to be back next season “at full strength.” But there’s no real way to tell how much damage Armstead’s body will take from coronavirus complications. ESPN reported Armstead was suffering from “significant respiratory issues.”

Several players have been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season. The list is reserved for those who contract the virus or come into contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

