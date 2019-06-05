Baker Mayfield speaks out on teammate's trade request: 'You're either on this team or you're not'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had some sharp criticism Tuesday directed toward a teammate who requested to be traded.

Mayfield took a shot at running back Duke Johnson while talking to reporters at minicamp. Johnson reported to minicamp Tuesday but reiterated he still wants to be traded. And though Browns general manager John Dorsey said in April that Johnson isn’t getting traded, Mayfield still spoke out.

“You’re either on this train or you’re not,” Mayfield said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

The second-year quarterback also denied it was awkward in the locker room, according to CBS Sports.

“It's self-inflicted. It is what it is. It's not awkward for anyone else in this building,” he said.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens blamed the media for creating more out of Johnson’s trade request than there was in an interview with NFL Network.

“I’ve said this numerous times: No disrespect to you guys, but the media creating something more than, it was just a comment,” Kitchens said, according to Pro Football Talk. “He wants to be traded, you know. I want to win the lottery, alright. So it doesn’t matter. He’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s under contract. He’s going to be used to the best of his ability and what benefits the team. And that’s what we’re going with. As far as the media-driven controversies, there’s no controversy on our team.”

It’s unclear whether Johnson is drawing interest from other teams. Johnson rushed for 201 yards on 40 carries. He had three receiving touchdowns and zero rushing touchdowns.

He does have a bit of competition surrounding him at the running back position. Nick Chubb, who rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns may be the Week 1 starter, while former Kansas City Chief Kareem Hunt is likely to get time when he returns from his eight-game suspension.