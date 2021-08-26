Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau to put feud on hold for Ryder Cup, US captain says

The feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau will be put on hold for the Ryder Cup next month, U.S. captain Steve Stricker said Wednesday.

The Ryder Cup is set to take place on Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and both Koepka and DeChambeau are set to be featured on the U.S. team. Stricker said whatever issue is between them will be put on the backburner as the U.S. looks to win the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their [top priority]," Stricker told Sports Illustrated. "They said it's not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I'm concerned, it's been put to bed."

Koepka told ESPN on Thursday he spoke to Stricker about the idea of pressing pause on the drama.

BROOKS KOEPKA TALKS ABOUT ORIGIN OF FEUD WITH BRYSON DECHAMBEAU: 'IT'S FAIR GAME'

"I talked to Strick and he said they don't want it," he said after his first round at the BMW Championship. "That's easy enough.' For one week, we'll put everything aside. It's not a big deal."

The controversy between the two golfers appeared to have died down over the last few months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The feud had been reignited after Koepka rolled his eyes at DeChambeau as he walked behind him during a television interview. The moment went viral and was much-talked-about during the thick of the PGA Tour schedule earlier this season.