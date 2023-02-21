Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Brooklyn Nets sign head coach Jacque Vaughn to multiyear contract extension

Vaughn was named the interim coach in November after Steve Nash was fired

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 21

Jacque Vaughn's interim tag has been removed, and he has agreed to a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets

The deal ties Vaughn to the team through the 2026-27 season, although the team did not disclose the terms of the contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Vaughn has managed to stabilize the franchise even after the recent departures of star players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who both were traded.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reacts to action on the court during the first half of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Dec. 10, 2022. 

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn reacts to action on the court during the first half of the team's game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Dec. 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Nets officials noted that Vaughn's "ability to connect" with players is one of the many reasons the organization made the move to keep the coach in Brooklyn.

KEVIN DURANT SHARES HEARTFELT MESSAGE ABOUT NETS IN FIRST COMMENTS SINCE LEAVING BROOKLYN

"Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement released by the team. "On the court, he's clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don't come any better than Jacque."

Head coach Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center Jan. 6, 2023, in New Orleans.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center Jan. 6, 2023, in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

From Dec. 7 through Jan. 2, the Nets won 12 straight games under Vaughn. The winning streak helped propel the Nets into the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Shortly after that stretch of wins came to an end, Durant suffered an MCL sprain. Durant also suffered a sprained MCL last season, which caused him to miss 21 games.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kevin Durant (7) during a game at Spectrum Center Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Kevin Durant (7) during a game at Spectrum Center Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Durant ultimately never suited up for the Nets again after the Jan. 8 injury and requested a trade. Just days after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks, a blockbuster trade sent Durant to the Suns.

The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson in the trade and still have Ben Simmons on the roster. Vaughn has been able to find the right situations for role players such as Nic Claxton, Seth Curry and Cameron Thomas as the team makes a playoff push down the stretch.

Vaughn has been with the Nets since 2016 season and went 7-3 as the team's interim coach in 2020. He also spent over two seasons as the Orlando Magic's coach from 2012 to 2015.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.