Brooklyn Nets sign head coach Jacque Vaughn to multiyear contract extension

Jacque Vaughn's interim tag has been removed, and he has agreed to a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets.

The deal ties Vaughn to the team through the 2026-27 season, although the team did not disclose the terms of the contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Vaughn has managed to stabilize the franchise even after the recent departures of star players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who both were traded.

Nets officials noted that Vaughn's "ability to connect" with players is one of the many reasons the organization made the move to keep the coach in Brooklyn.

"Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement released by the team. "On the court, he's clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don't come any better than Jacque."

From Dec. 7 through Jan. 2, the Nets won 12 straight games under Vaughn. The winning streak helped propel the Nets into the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Shortly after that stretch of wins came to an end, Durant suffered an MCL sprain. Durant also suffered a sprained MCL last season, which caused him to miss 21 games.

Durant ultimately never suited up for the Nets again after the Jan. 8 injury and requested a trade. Just days after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Mavericks, a blockbuster trade sent Durant to the Suns.

The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson in the trade and still have Ben Simmons on the roster. Vaughn has been able to find the right situations for role players such as Nic Claxton, Seth Curry and Cameron Thomas as the team makes a playoff push down the stretch.

Vaughn has been with the Nets since 2016 season and went 7-3 as the team's interim coach in 2020. He also spent over two seasons as the Orlando Magic's coach from 2012 to 2015.