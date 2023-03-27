Expand / Collapse search
Broncos' Sean Payton unmoved on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton situation: 'We're not trading those two players'

The Broncos have five picks in next month's draft

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton doubled down on his commitment to receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, saying Monday that they are not "interested" in trading the two players. 

During the first day of the league's spring owners meetings in Arizona, the longtime NFL head coach shut down rumors that the Broncos were interested in parting ways with Jeudy or Sutton despite being "void of draft picks." 

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown catch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"I see and read just like everyone else does," Payton told the NFL Network Sunday. "Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they're like, 'All right.' And so I haven't thrown any fastballs lately, but we're not trading those two players."

"We've received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we're in the business of gathering talent right now," Payton continued. 

"Why do people call? Because they know we're void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we're working with."

Courtland Sutton of the Broncos catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.

Courtland Sutton of the Broncos catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Broncos are in a tough position as they approach the NFL Draft. Trading for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson last year cost Denver a first- and second-round pick in the 2022 draft as well as this year’s draft. 

In order to reach a deal with the New Orleans Saints for Payton, the Broncos also traded away another first-round pick. 

Despite the short-term implications of those deals, Payton doubled down on his previous statement regarding Jeudy and Sutton, telling reporters on Monday, "It’s not something we’re interested in doing."

"You read a bunch of things that are written now and I would say a number of teams have called on those players but I said it yesterday, that’s not something we’re interested in doing." 

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on Feb. 6, 2023, in Englewood, Colorado.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on Feb. 6, 2023, in Englewood, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jeudy and Sutton have combined for 1,801 yards receiving and eight TD receptions in 2022, but the Broncos will have until May 1 to decide if they’re going to pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option. 

Denver has just five picks in this year’s draft, with their first selection coming in the third round. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

