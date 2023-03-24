Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos
Published

Former NFL lineman Derek Wolfe says he would combine Aderall and mushrooms before games, go into 'rage mode'

Wolfe spent nine years in the NFL

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derek Wolfe is clearly a savage on and off the field.

During his playing days, the former Denver Bronco says he got back on the field two weeks after being temporarily paralyzed. A few months ago, he killed a mountain lion with a bow and arrow.

But now, he's revealing one of his secrets that led to a Super Bowl championship and a nine-year career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Derek Wolfe (95) on field during a game vs. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) at Levi's Stadium. 

Derek Wolfe (95) on field during a game vs. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (1) at Levi's Stadium.  (Jed Jacobsohn /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"Before games, I was taking microdoses. . . . I'm f---ing taking mushrooms and Aderall before I play," he said on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The mixture put Wolfe into an "out of control" focus, but he had one more trick up his own sleeve that helped him become a wrecking ball on the gridiron.

"Dude, the f---ing focus is out of control. I would just, like, before games, I would get myself pissed off - so I just would start thinking about my childhood, all the s--t I went through as a kid. And it would f---ing get me into this rage mode. It was like this crazy controlled rage," he continued.

Derek Wolfe, #95 of the Denver Broncos, celebrates after a sack in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, California.

Derek Wolfe, #95 of the Denver Broncos, celebrates after a sack in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION REVEALS HE WAS 'TEMPORARILY PARALYZED' BUT STILL PLAYED TWO WEEKS LATER

"So Aderall, mushrooms and childhood rage altogether in a 280-pound savage," Rogan replied with a laugh.

Wolfe admitted that the concoctions produced some pretty crazy word vomit, as well.

"Just, f---ing, such a meathead. Saying wild, crazy s--t to quarterbacks. I told a guy I was going to f---ing eat his kids. It was crazy. . . .

"That's what you do, man. It's a head game. I'm trying to get in his head."

Derek Wolfe, #95 of the Denver Broncos, runs onto the field during starting defense player introductions before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. 

Derek Wolfe, #95 of the Denver Broncos, runs onto the field during starting defense player introductions before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wolfe started 116 of his 122 games, racking up 34.0 sacks and 81 quarterback hits, totaling 350 tackles in his career.