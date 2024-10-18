Former Saints kicker Will Lutz suggests boos from fans during Broncos' blowout win were not directed at him

Will Lutz made his return to New Orleans count. The one-time Pro Bowl kicker made all four of his field goal attempts to help lift the Denver Broncos to a 33-10 victory over the Saints Thursday night.

But Lutz took notice of the apparent boos that rained down from the Saints' faithful during the game.

After Thursday's game, Lutz took to social media to take an apparent dig at his former coach, Dennis Allen.

"Ehh, I think we know who was getting booed out the building," Lutz wrote, along with a laughing emoji. "All love, WhoDatNation."

Allen, who took over as head coach after Sean Payton briefly stepped away from coaching, has faced scrutiny this season. During halftime, former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman questioned the effort of the Saints players and suggested they wouldn't mind seeing their coach dismissed.

"They don’t want to tackle. They don’t want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player. The easiest interception of his life … and he drops it," Sherman said during the Prime Video broadcast.

"I see guys not having effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don’t understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That’s the effort they’re playing with."

After the game, Allen shrugged off any apparent concerns about his job security.

After winning the first two games of the season convincingly, the Saints have dropped five games in a row. The disappointing past few weeks have likely left the once proud fan base frustrated. The latest defeat also prompted a mass exodus from the Caesars Superdome in the fourth quarter.

Cameras captured one fan with a bag over his head that said "Life After Drew" while others held signs that pleaded for help.

The message referred to the run of success the franchise experienced with quarterback Drew Brees. The five-time All-Pro retired after the 2020 season, and the Saints have failed to qualify for the postseason ever since.

Brees was inducted into the Saints' Hall of Fame at halftime of Thursday's game.

Lutz signed with New Orleans in 2016 and stayed with the franchise through the 2022 season. He was traded to the Broncos in 2023, reuniting him with Payton.

The Saints will travel to California next week for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

