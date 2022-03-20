Broncos' Randy Gregory blasts Dallas Cowboys ownership, 'toxic' fanbase in Twitter rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Randy Gregory is rubbing salt in the wounds of Dallas Cowboys fans and ownership just days after the defensive end left the team in free agency and signed with the Denver Broncos.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, some of which were deleted, Gregory criticized the fans of "America's Team," along with Cowboys ownership on how they handled the free agency process.

Gregory started the rant by tweeting, "Y'all opinions don't pay my bills."

Soon after, a Cowboys fan replied to that tweet, suggesting that Gregory's bills were going to get paid with the contract the Cowboys gave him. Gregory then wrote on his account that Cowboys ownership was to blame.

Jerry Jones has owned the Cowboys since purchasing the team in 1989.

"Your owners acted in bad faith all free agency," Gregory said in a now-deleted tweet. "They’ve been awfully quiet lately huh? Wonder why... Can’t wait for you guys to ask them the same questions!"

After one fan replied that Gregory sounded "upset," the NFL star took aim at the Cowboys fanbase, calling it "toxic."

"Nah that’s your toxic fan base that believe I owe them and their team something lol," Gregory wrote.

Gregory doubled down on his comments when another fan suggested on Twitter that Gregory only called the Cowboys fanbase "toxic" after leaving the team.

"Let’s be honest, they’ll always [be] toxic. Come on now," Gregory said.

Gregory originally agreed to re-sign with the Cowboys at the start of the free agency period, with the team announcing on its social media accounts last Tuesday that Gregory had agreed to a deal to return.

But Gregory changed his mind, opting to sign the same five years, $70 million contract ($28 million guaranteed) with the Broncos.

Gregory reportedly objected to language in the contract that would allow the club to get out of the deal if he was fined or suspended, according to The Dallas Morning News. The language in the contract was standard in almost all Cowboys contracts – except for quarterback Dak Prescott – but not other teams’ deals, the paper reported.

Gregory, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2015 draft, has been suspended four times since entering the league. He sat out the entire 2019 NFL season after he was given an indefinite suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

He returned from the indefinite suspension in 2020.

Gregory hasn’t played a full NFL season in his career, though he was productive and drama-free last season. Starting 11 games, he tied his career-high of six sacks last season while making 19 total tackles and 17 quarterback hits.