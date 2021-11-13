Broncos offensive coordinator to miss Week 10’s game over COVID diagnosis

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The Broncos’ backup play-calling plans include quarterbacks coach Mike Shula communicating with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the headset, head coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

The team announced that Shula would assume Shurmur’s duties with input from the rest of the offensive coaching staff — both Shula and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have NFL experience as an offensive coordinator.

The Broncos have placed four players — QB Drew Lock, CB Michael Ojemudia, LB Justin Strnad and G Austin Schlottmann — on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Sunday.

Fangio said all four players were vaccinated and had tested positive with breakthrough cases. Lock is expected back on Monday, the head coach said.

Fangio said the team had taken increased measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, even before Shurmur’s positive test.

"We’re spaced out," Fangio said. "We’ve been doing that even before all this. We went into the indoor [facility] and only the big rooms where everybody could be spaced out."

The Broncos (5-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 on Sunday with a 2:25 p.m. MST kickoff.