Broncos offensive coordinator to miss Week 10’s game over COVID diagnosis

The Broncos have been dealing with COVID issues throughout their team

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The Broncos’ backup play-calling plans include quarterbacks coach Mike Shula communicating with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the headset, head coach Vic Fangio said Friday.

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 18:  Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass on the field as Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur looks on during a training session at UCHealth Training Center on August 18, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The team announced that Shula would assume Shurmur’s duties with input from the rest of the offensive coaching staff — both Shula and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have NFL experience as an offensive coordinator.

The Broncos have placed four players — QB Drew Lock, CB Michael Ojemudia, LB Justin Strnad and G Austin Schlottmann — on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Sunday.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 26:  (L-R) Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5, quarterback Drew Lock #3, Brett Rypien and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula of the Denver Broncos chat on the field during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.  (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Fangio said all four players were vaccinated and had tested positive with breakthrough cases. Lock is expected back on Monday, the head coach said.

Fangio said the team had taken increased measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, even before Shurmur’s positive test.

"We’re spaced out," Fangio said. "We’ve been doing that even before all this. We went into the indoor [facility] and only the big rooms where everybody could be spaced out."

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 14:  Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur works on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos (5-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 on Sunday with a 2:25 p.m. MST kickoff.