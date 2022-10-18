Broncos' Melvin Gordon clueless over benching in loss to Chargers: 'I can’t tell you because I don’t know'

Denver Broncos star running back Melvin Gordon had just three carries for eight yards in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the two-time Pro Bowlers did not understand why he was sidelined in a game where the Broncos managed just 98 total rushing yards.

"I am a little bitter that we lost the game," Gordon told the NFL Network after losing 19-16 to his former team.

"I don’t know. Me and you both kind of clueless on that," he replied when asked why he was seemingly sidelined after the first quarter. "I’m sure it will be a conversation that’s had but to tell you exactly what happened – I can’t tell you because I don’t know."

"[I was] kind of just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game. I feel like I could’ve helped make a difference but apparently not."

Russell Wilson was 15-of-28 for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos, who dropped their third straight game and second straight in overtime.

"Frustration. It’s frustration. You see a glimpse of plays that we make out there and then we just can’t find a rhythm and it's a consistent story at this point but I think that’s the most frustrating part. We just keep showing flashes but flashes [are] not enough to get it done in this league."

Despite his frustration, Gordon did not put the blame on anyone in particular and instead expressed optimism for Denver going forward.

"More than anything right now – a lot of people are looking down on us – more than anything we’ve got to stick together as a team and just find a way. It’s not over … you can find a way. There’s always a way. It’s still early."

Denver has held five of their six opponents under 20 points but has lost three of those five games.

"Adversity is definitely challenging us right now, but the only way I know through it all is just to continue to work hard and continue to believe," Wilson said. "It felt like we should have won that game tonight, so we’ve got to look at the film and see what we can do better."

