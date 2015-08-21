Broncos add son of former two-time National League MVP

The Broncos added the son of a former Atlanta Braves legend on Thursday.

Tight end Jake Murphy, son of two-time National League MVP Dale Murphy, was added to Denver's 90-man roster. The team placed defensive tackle Marvin Austin (groin) on season-ending IR to make room for him.

The elder Murphy was a seven-time All Star who ended his career in Colorado. His son, Jake, is just beginning his stint there after stops with the Raiders, Dolphins, and Bengals.

The former Utah Ute is expected to add depth to a position featuring Owen Daniels and Virgil Green.

(h/t Denver Broncos)