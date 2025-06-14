Expand / Collapse search
Brock Lesnar's daughter wins NCAA Division I women's shot put championship

Mya Lesnar's impressive 19.01-meter throw secured her outdoor title to match her father's collegiate success

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14

The Lesnar genes are reigning supreme.

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of WWE legend and former UFC champion Brock Lesnar, earned the NCAA Division I women's shot put crown on Friday.

The Colorado State senior added to her already-impressive resume with her first outdoor track and field title - she won the indoor title in the 2023-24 season.

Mya and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's daughter, just like her father, is a college national champion. (Getty)

Lesnar was unable to defend that championship earlier this year, despite winning the Mountain West championship. (She finished fourth at nationals.) But she came to the outdoor season with a vengeance.

Her very first throw went 19.01 meters (62 feet, 4.5 inches), and no one else came particularly close for the rest of the meet. In fact, no else reached the 62-feet mark.

"It was pretty cool. Obviously, throws like that don't happen often. To do it on my first one is pretty cool," Lesnar said after the meet. "It meant more to me to do it on the first one and start the competition strong."

Mya Lesnar reacting

Mya Lesnar of Colorado State celebrates after winning the women's shot put at 62-4 1/2 (19.01m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Earlier this season, Lesnar threw a career-best 19.60 meters, or 64'3.75". That is currently the seventh-longest throw by a woman this year.

Lesnar has been named to both the indoor and outdoor All-Mountain West teams in each of the last three years. She also earned the conference's weight throw title during the 2023-24 indoor season.

But it had been "a while" since she was "number one again."

"A lot of emotions. A lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. And then just executing, not overthinking," she said.

Lesnar's father won a national championship while wrestling at the University of Minnesota in 2000 in the 285-pound category. After that, he became an instant hit in the WWE, becoming the youngest person to be the company's main title belt at the age of 25 just two years later.

Mya Lesnar throwing

Mya Lesnar of Colorado State wins the women's shot put at 62-4 1/2 (19.01m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

He's headlined WrestleMania five times and SummerSlam nine others, and won 10 world titles with the company. He also won the UFC heavyweight championship in just his third fight with the company, beating Randy Couture at UFC 91.

