Brittney Griner's Russia detention extended until May 19, report says

WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner will continue to be held in Russia for at least two more months as an investigation into drug allegations continues, according to a report.

Russian news agency TASS reported Thursday that the court in Moscow has ruled that Griner will continue to be held in Russian custody until May 19 pending an investigation into the circumstances that led to her arrest back in February.

The WNBA star was arrested last month after officials said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Griner could face up to a decade in prison if she’s convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.