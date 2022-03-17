Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

Brittney Griner's Russia detention extended until May 19, report says

Griner was arrested last month after officials said luggage search revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner will continue to be held in Russia for at least two more months as an investigation into drug allegations continues, according to a report. 

Russian news agency TASS reported Thursday that the court in Moscow has ruled that Griner will continue to be held in Russian custody until May 19 pending an investigation into the circumstances that led to her arrest back in February. 

The WNBA star was arrested last month after officials said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Griner could face up to a decade in prison if she’s convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com