Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Brittany Mahomes reflects on 'wild' first year of marriage with star quarterback in sweet anniversary post

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looked back on her first year of marriage with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and her high school sweetheart.

Mahomes posted photos of herself and her husband from their wedding day Sunday. Over the last year, the two had a second child and the NFL star won his second MVP award and second Super Bowl title.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs kisses his then-finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs kisses his then-finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!" she wrote. "Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go."

Brittany Mahomes, who is also the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Kansas City Current, got the last laugh after NFL pundits and analysts dismissed the possibility of the Chiefs winning the AFC West let alone winning the Super Bowl. 

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

She kept the receipts and demanded an apology from the naysayers.

"I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season," she wrote in wake of the team’s third Super Bowl title.

She and her husband will now sit back and watch free agency unfold. Kansas City has plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their impending free-agent players.

