British golfer Charley Hull not allowed to smoke cigarettes during Olympic golf tournament

Golfer Charley Hull of Great Britain likes to smoke cigarettes while she plays.

However, the 28-year-old will not be able to take the edge off on the course when she tees off at Le Golf National Wednesday for the Olympic tournament.

The Paris 2024 health and safety guidelines prohibit smoking at any venues except in designated areas. So, Hull won't be allowed to smoke inside the ropes.

"I do smoke on the course," Hull said Tuesday. "It’s a habit, but I won’t do it this week. I don’t think you're allowed."

As for whether she thinks it will affect her performance?

"I think it will, because it relaxes me a little bit," she said. "But it is what it is."

Hull’s smoking habits went viral when she was walking to the range smoking a cigarette and someone asked for an autograph. Her hands were full, so she signed the autograph with the cigarette in her mouth, and someone caught a video of it all.

Hull is looking to make the podium at the Paris Games. She made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2020 and was two strokes away from a chance for a bronze medal.

Hull was the youngest player to ever participate in the Solheim Cup at 17. She has a combined five career wins on the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour and has been a runner-up three times in majors.

She made her LPGA rookie debut in 2015 and, according to the LPGA website, has earned about $8,373,463 in her career.

Hull will tee off at 3:44 a.m. ET Wednesday with Hannah Green (Australia) and Rose Zhang (USA).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.