Briere returning to Flyers lineup Tuesday

Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren revealed that forward Danny Briere will be in the lineup when Philadelphia hosts the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

"I feel ready. I feel like it's time," Briere said following the team's morning skate. "No symptoms the last few days, so we'll give it a go, and I know I'm excited."

Briere has missed the last six games with a concussion suffered in a January 21 game against the New Jersey Devils.

The 34-year-old has registered 13 goals and 17 assists in 43 games this season.