Brewers' Peralta hits 2nd homer of spring and pitches into 7th in 5-4 loss to Giants

Wily Peralta hit his second homer of spring training and allowed one run over 6 1-3 innings but the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday.

Khris Davis a homered in the fifth, before Peralta and Carlos Gomez went back-to-back in the sixth. Martin Moldando connected in the eighth for the Brewers, who had eight hits.

Pablo Sandoval hit a solo shot in the eighth for the Giants.

San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner extended his Cactus League scoreless streak to 21 1-3 straight innings and retired 13 of the first 14 batters before Davis hit a long home run to left-center in the fifth to tie the game 1-all. Peralta led off the sixth with a 400-foot-plus drive to center field and Gomez followed with his third homer of the spring to left.

"There must have been a home run derby I didn't know about," Bumgarner said.