©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Brewers' Peralta hits 2nd homer of spring and pitches into 7th in 5-4 loss to Giants

By | Associated Press
    Milwaukee Brewers' Khris Davis, right, celebrates his home run against the San Francisco Giants with third base coach Ed Sedar (6) during the fifth inning of a spring exhibition baseball game, Tuesday, March 25, 2014, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (The Associated Press)

    Milwaukee Brewers' Wily Peralta throws a pitch to the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 25, 2014, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (The Associated Press)

PHOENIX – Wily Peralta hit his second homer of spring training and allowed one run over 6 1-3 innings but the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday.

Khris Davis a homered in the fifth, before Peralta and Carlos Gomez went back-to-back in the sixth. Martin Moldando connected in the eighth for the Brewers, who had eight hits.

Pablo Sandoval hit a solo shot in the eighth for the Giants.

San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner extended his Cactus League scoreless streak to 21 1-3 straight innings and retired 13 of the first 14 batters before Davis hit a long home run to left-center in the fifth to tie the game 1-all. Peralta led off the sixth with a 400-foot-plus drive to center field and Gomez followed with his third homer of the spring to left.

"There must have been a home run derby I didn't know about," Bumgarner said.