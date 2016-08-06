Brewers-Diamondbacks preview

PHOENIX -- Pardon the Milwaukee Brewers if they believe Yasmany Tomas' next trip will include a ticker-tape parade or a stop in Cooperstown.

Tomas continued to make the Brewers his personal cerveceros in Arizona's 2-1, 11-inning victory at Chase Field on Friday, hitting a pair of bases-empty homers that allowed the Diamondbacks to take the game that far.

Tomas pulled a changeup for a homer in the second inning and hit a fastball over the fence in right field for his second multiple-homer game against the Brewers in five games this season.

He leads the major leagues with six multiple-homer games (Baltimore's Mark Trumbo, a former Diamondback, has five) and he is 8-for-21 with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs in the season series that will continue with the second game of a three-game set in Chase Field on Saturday.

Big things were expected when Tomas signed a six-year, $68.5 million contract before the 2015 season, and he appears to be turning the corner at the plate.

"We believe he is starting to figure it out," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Tomas, 24, hit .273 with nine homers and 43 RBIs in his rookie season, and he was mostly a platoon player the final six weeks of the season.

"I'm working really hard to have good pitch selection," Tomas said through interpreter Ariel Prieto.

Arizona will start left-hander Patrick Corbin (4-10) against Matt Garza (2-4) in the first of the D-backs' two chances to win their fourth home series of the season. They are 18-38 at home.

Corbin and Garza faced each other July 26, but never had a decision when the Brewers pulled out a 7-4 victory with three runs in the eighth inning. Both have had success in the matchup. Corbin is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine appearances against Milwaukee and Garza is 5-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine appearances against Arizona.

The D-backs are 18-38 at home and the Brewers are 18-34 on the road this season, winning two of their 17 series. They have lost 11 and split four.

Like Tomas, Milwaukee outfielder Hernan Perez continued to swing the bat well against Arizona. Perez singled and scored and is 6-for-18 with a homer, two RBIs and three stolen bases in five games against the Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia, considered one of the top prospects in the game when he was promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday, had his first hit Friday, an RBI single on a high changeup that drove in Perez to tie the game at 1 in the fourth inning.

Arcia has started all three games since his addition, and that is likely to continue as the Brewers expose him to the highest level. Arcia committed a fielding error with runners on first and second and one out in the 11th inning Friday, when he took a ball behind second base and attempted to flip back to the bag instead of throwing to first base for the out. Welington Castillo walked one batter later to force in the winning run.

"He's certainly going to be our primary shortstop," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We're looking forward to seeing him play. He's ready for the big leagues. There is a learning curve. He will at times feel like he is seeing things that he has never seen before."