Brewers' Christian Yelich optimistic about playing in 2020: 'I don't think any idea is a bad idea at this point'

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich expressed optimism that there will be a baseball season in 2020 and that the coronavirus pandemic won't shut things down completely.

The one-time National League MVP appeared to be open to listening to any options that were on the table in regards to getting the season started again. He told Fox News contributor Jim Gray in an interview on Friday that he doesn’t think any idea is a bad one.

“I do think that we’ll play. That’s the optimism in me. I don’t know how it’s gonna play. I don’t think any idea is a bad idea at this point. I think we should weigh everything. Listen to all the options and just see what’s viable,” Yelich said.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’ll have a better standing once there’s an established timeline and we’ll have a start date. We can use that to try to formulate a season whichever way is possible and we’ll have some sort of playoff after that. But I think to even begin those conversations we need a start day and kinda see the timeframe that we’re working with.”

The outfielder said he has been in communication with his teammates over the course of the shutdown and mostly talks to them when rumors of a plan to begin the season start to pop up.

“Every couple of days we’ll have some texts or FaceTime each other. The most time we’ve talked is whenever those ideas seem to get leaked about what’s going to happen with the potential season,” he said. “I feel that’s when the chatter among the guys kinda starts back up. People bouncing off each other like ‘what do you think? What do you think? What do you think?’ At the end of the day nobody really knows. It’s hard to speculate. But that’s probably when we talk to each other the most.”

Injuries hampered most of Yelich’s season in 2019 and thwarted his chances to win back-to-back MVP awards.

In 130 games, he led the National League with a .329 batting average and a 1.100 OPS. He hit 44 home runs and drove in 97 RBI. He lost the MVP race to Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.

The California native said he was back home waiting for the season to begin again.