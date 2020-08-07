Brewers' Christian Yelich hits 'the luckiest home run in baseball history' vs. White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich motored home for an inside-the-park home run Thursday night in a game against the Chicago White Sox and got a bit of an assist from outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

Yelich slapped the ball to left field, and as Jimenez tried to track it down he took a tumble into the foul-ball netting and fell into the stands. It allowed Yelich to get a good jump and he made it home.

The one-time National League MVP was credited with a home run. It was his second of the season.

“That's probably the luckiest home run in baseball history, definitely top three. I needed that one,” Yelich told reporters, according to MLB.com. “It's been an absolute zoo. I've been awful all year.”

White Sox manager Rick Renteria also addressed the play.

“Was it a tough play for [Jimenez]? Yes,” Renteria said. “Could it have been made? Should it have been made? It’s possible. But he did everything he could to kind of corral it.”

Yelich finished 1-for-2 with three runs scored but his struggles this season have been noted.

He improved his batting average to a staggering .111. He’s 4-for-36 overall on the season.

Milwaukee picked up the victory, defeating the White Sox 8-3. The Brewers improved to 5-5 on the season with the win. Chicago fell to 7-6.