NFL Draft

Brett Favre offers crucial NFL Draft reminder amid Shedeur Sanders’ shocking fall

Favre was taken No. 33 overall in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons, but he was moved to the Green Bay Packers

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson
Published
The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, and these next four rounds will fly by with prospects hoping a dream calls their name to join them.

Among those is someone no one believed to be going on Day 3: Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback fell out of the first round, and three more quarterbacks were taken in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night, ending Day 2 in complete shock.

But one Hall of Fame quarterback decided to send a draft reminder not just to Sanders, but to all those still waiting to get selected.

General view of NFL Draft stage

The stage during the Atlanta Falcons pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brett Favre, whom the Atlanta Falcons selected No. 33 overall in the 1991 NFL Draft, posted on X a couple of his famous draft day pictures with an important message.

"Heck I didn’t care when I got drafted, I just wanted a team to give me a chance wherever I went," Favre wrote. "It’s what you do when your # is called that matters, not when you were taken. 

Favre’s NFL Draft story is also a unique one considering the Falcons’ head coach at the time, Jerry Glanville, did not approve of the choice for the Southern Miss product. He even noted that it would take a plane crash for him to even put Favre into a game. 

Favre played in just two games, attempting four passes, including his first, which was returned for a pick-six in Week 11 against Washington.  

"On top of that, the team that drafted me didn’t even want me," Favre added in his X post. 

Brett Favre

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre listens to Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speak during a campaign event at the Resch Center on October 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Luckily for him, the Green Bay Packers thought adding him would benefit them. It turned out to be the right move by GM Ron Wolf. 

Favre went on to win a Super Bowl, be named MVP three times and make 11 Pro Bowls over his Hall of Fame-worthy 20-year career. 

Someone like Sanders would love to have the success that Favre did in his career, but it's going to be much later than the second round. 

Experts and fans alike couldn't fathom Sanders, whom some had as a potential first overall pick when the college season ended, falling into Day 3. 

Brett Favre in 2018

Sept. 8, 2018; Hattiesburg, MS: Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

However, that's his reality and he will have to have the same mindset as players like Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins before him – all of whom were chosen on the final days of their respective drafts. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.