Brett Favre doesn't fault Drew Brees for his national anthem comments

Drew Brees was vilified earlier this year when he came out against NFL players kneeling during the national anthem at the height of racial tension in the U.S.

Brees told Yahoo Finance in June he would “never agree” with anyone who would kneel during the national anthem. NFL players had vowed to protest in some way during the season to draw attention to police brutality and social injustice in the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback’s comments drew sharp rebuke from several players, including his own teammates.

Months later, even after Brees apologized and backtracked on his statement, he found himself with an ally in Brett Favre.

Favre said in an interview last week on “America This Week” that he didn’t think Brees was wrong for his remarks but also supported players’ decision to kneel during the national anthem.

“I think Drew stated clearly what he was standing for,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said, via WLBT-TV. “There’s no question about it and he wasn’t wrong.”

Favre added that many things need to be fixed in the world and that the “starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints can’t fix it.”

Favre had also commented on players kneeling during the national anthem in August.

“I know from being in an NFL locker room for 20 years, regardless of race, background, money you grew up with, we were all brothers it didn’t matter,” Favre told USA Today. “Guys got along great. Will that be the same (with kneeling scenario)? I don’t know. If one guy chooses to stand for his cause and another guy chooses to kneel for his cause, is one right and the other wrong? I don’t believe so. We tend to be fixed on highs.

“I don’t know what it’s like to be Black. It’s not for me to say what’s right and what’s wrong. I do know we should all be treated equal. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be in America.”