Braves trade Matt Kemp to Dodgers in five-player blockbuster

ATLANTA Matt Kemp is heading back to Los Angeles and the path is officially cleared for superstar prospect Ronald Acua after the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers completed an expensive five-player blockbuster.

Los Angeles sent veteran pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Scott Kazmir, utility option Charlie Culberson, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and cash considerations to Atlanta in exchange for Kemp. The Braves immediately designated Gonzalez, who waived his no-trade clause to complete the transaction, for assignment to allow him a chance to earn significant playing time somewhere in 2018.

"Every player that we got back is on an expiring contract, on a one-year deal. Matt (Kemp) had two years left on his deal. There was certainly some appeal to having the money put into 2018 rather than 2019. So that was certainly attractive to us just to free up some things going forward," Anthopoulos said. "And look, we knew we had an outfield logjam right now with Matt under control for two years. That was going to continue into next year."

Atlanta's 40-man roster is now full.

The Dodgers reportedly sent $4.5 million to balance out the two salary dumps.

For Bravesgeneral manager Alex Anthopoulos, who was hired from Los Angeles earlier this offseason, the trade checks a variety of boxes.

By trading the $36 million still owed to Kemp through 2019 and acquiring approximately $50 million in salary due to pending free agents Gonzalez, McCarthy and Kazmir, the Braves allocated funds into one-year deals, providing the front office with more flexibility next offseason. Moving the team's everyday left fielder also opens the door for Acua, arguably the No. 1 prospect in baseball, to start for Atlanta as a 20-year-old next season.

By trading Kemp instead of Nick Markakis, the team's veteran right fielder on the final year of his contract, the Braveslikely upgraded the potential of the 2018 outfield. (Though trading Markakis should not be ruled out, by any means.) Despite declining offensive numbers, Markakis graded out nearly 1.5 wins better than Kempand still offers more upside in the field.

Still, transitioning from Kemp to Acua a five-tool prospect who was named Baseball America's Minor-League Player of the Year after putting up teenage numbers rivaling those of Andruw Jones, Alex Rodriguez and Gary Sheffield should provide a significant upgrade from the jump. Anthopoulos confirmed Acua will be challenging for a spot on the Opening Day roster in spring training, though service time considerations could prompt the Braves to let him start the year in Triple-A.

Adding McCarthy and, to a lesser extent, Kazmir to the rotation mix could help the Braves' young pitching staff as well. In just 98 2/3 innings pitched last season, the 34-year-old McCarthy was lights-out for the National League champions, posting a 3.98 ERA with 2.4 wins above replacement, which would have led all Atlanta pitchers last season. The right-handermade three different trips to the disabled list knee tendinitis, dislocated left shoulder, blister on throwing hand but was added to the Dodgers' World Series roster.

Anthopoulos spoke with Kazmir over the phone after the deal, saying the veteran left-hander was "encouraged" by his offseason work after missing the entire 2017 campaign with a left hip injury. Kazmir, 33, is considered a worthwhile lottery ticket for a team still in need of major-league pitching depth.

Culberson, another former first-round pick, steps in as adefense-first utility option, a need Anthopoulos previously noted during Winter Meetings. Atlanta non-tendered 2017 bench options Matt Adams, Jace Peterson and Danny Santana earlier in December.

"We fill two spots on the roster that we were going to look to do something with anyways," said Anthopoulos, referencing McCarthy and Culberson.

MORE INFORMATION TO COME