Marcell Ozuna makes Braves 'impossible to root for,' ex-Atlanta pitcher says

Former MLB pitcher Jerry Blevins took a jab at Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday night over the player’s previous legal troubles.

Ozuna was charged in a domestic violence incident in May 2021, which was later withdrawn. He was also arrested and charged with DUI in August 2022. Blevins initially wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ozuna makes the Braves "impossible to root for."

"Marcell Ozuna makes a very fun Atlanta Braves team near impossible to root for," Blevins wrote.

He later turned off the comments to the post and explained why he wrote what he wrote.

"I tweeted about Marcell Ozuna because that’s how I feel. Domestic violence and driving under the influence are things that have touched me personally, and so that’s how I feel.," Blevins said.

"I turned off the comments on that tweet because I saw Atlanta fans being attacked for continuing to support the Braves – which I think is bulls---. Being a fan outlasts any particular player’s tenure. Sometimes fandom is multigenerational. I’m from Ohio. I got a lot of friends and family that are Browns fans. So when they traded for and signed Deshaun Watson, I saw some similar turmoil and stuff like that. So, that’s why I turned off the comments.

"Now, I understand that it’s complicated. I’ve had teammates that have (had) PED suspensions and domestic violence things of their own. So I understand and I do believe in second chances and redemption but it doesn’t change how I feel, which I why I tweeted it and why I turned off the comments."

Blevins was on the Braves in 2019 and appeared in 45 games for the team. Ozuna joined Atlanta in 2020.

Ozuna was suspended for 20 games over the alleged domestic incident.

This season, he’s played in 110 games and is hitting .262 with a .853 OPS and 28 home runs.

Atlanta is 82-44 and owns the best record in MLB.