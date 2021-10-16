Braves' Austin Riley stuns Dodgers with walk-off single in NLCS Game 1

Austin Riley played the hero in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth and Ozzie Albies on second base, Riley singled to left field to score a racing Albies. The RBI gave Atlanta a 3-2 victory and an early lead in the NLCS.

Riley finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI. He was also responsible for the game-tying home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin in the fourth inning. Riley’s home run tied the game at 2-2.

Atlanta drew first blood in the first inning. Eddie Rosario scored on a wild pitch from Los Angeles starter Corey Knebel.

The Dodgers would tie the game in the second inning when Chris Taylor scored A.J. Pollock in the second inning. Will Smith would hit a solo home run and gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

It was the Braves’ game to win.

After bad baserunning that ended the Dodgers threat in the top of the ninth, Albies singled to center off Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen. He would then steal second base to get into scoring position for Riley.

Atlanta takes the 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with Game 2 set for Sunday. The Dodgers will start Max Scherzer and the Braves will start Ian Anderson. Atlanta also won the first two games of the 2020 NLCS before ultimately losing to the Dodgers in seven games.