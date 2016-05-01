Braves add Bonifacio for extra bat, Withrow sent to minors

CHICAGO (AP) The Atlanta Braves have added an extra bat for their bench by selecting the contract of veteran utility player Emilio Bonifacio from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Reliever Chris Withrow was optioned to Gwinnett on Sunday to make room on the 25-man roster.

The Braves had been carrying 13 pitchers, and that left them without a right-handed pinch-hitter against Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester on Friday.

Withrow allowed an eighth-inning grand slam to Matt Szczur in that game, sending Atlanta to its ninth loss in 10 games. Saturday's game was rained out.

The 31-year-old Boifacio was designated for assignment on the final day of spring training, then signed to a minor league deal. The switch hitter was hitting .333 with 10 stolen bases in 16 games for Gwinnett.