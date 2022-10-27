Brad Marchand returns for Bruins, set to play vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins are off to a hot start to begin the new NHL season, and on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings, Brad Marchand will return to the ice earlier than expected, said head coach Jim Montgomery.

Marchand underwent offseason double-hip surgery that was supposed to keep him out until the end of November. While Montgomery said that Marchand was ahead of schedule, he noted that he expected him to play against Detroit. Something changed in 24 hours.

Considering that the Bruins play a back-to-back with a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Marchand isn’t expected to suit up for that one.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Speaking with reporters on Thursday before the game, Marchand said that when he had been originally told about his return date, he had scoffed at it.

"They told me it was going to be end of November. I said, ‘It’s not going to be end of November. We’re going to see what we can do,’" he said, via Boston Sports Journal.

Marchand, 34, joins a Bruins squad that has 12 points with a 6-1 record, leading the Atlantic division so far this season under their new head coach. A faster-paced, aggressive offense has revitalized a team that was in the middle of the pack in goals for last season (253 was good for 15th in the league).

3 NHL STARS ANNOUNCE THEIR RETIREMENTS ON SAME DAY

Now, Montgomery’s group has 29 goals in seven games, which is one behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the best mark in this early campaign.

Marchand is expected to add to their offensive firepower. Entering his 14th year in the league, all with the Bruins, the crafty 5-foot-9 left-winger tallied 80 points (32 goals, 48 assists) in 70 regular-season games last season.

"We're excited," Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton told Fox News Digital. "Getting back one of the best forwards in the league, as we sit on top of the standings."

BRUINS RE-SIGN CAPTAIN PATRICE BERGERON TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Based on Wednesday’s practice lines, Marchand will likely return to the top line alongside fellow veteran Patrice Bergeron at center, and Jake DeBrusk on the right wing.

That leaves the David Krejci second line to have David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his career thus far, Marchand has totaled 351 goals and 444 assists in the regular season, with 49 goals and 69 assists in postseason play that includes one Stanley Cup in his rookie year, the 2010-11 season.