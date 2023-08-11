Boxing champion's wife threatened model she'd 'slit your f---ing throat' if she spoke to husband again: report

Amir Khan's marriage to influencer Faryal Makhdoom has taken one ugly turn after another in recent months.

Khan, who won several boxing titles in his career, has been married to Makhdoom for 10 years, but right around their most recent anniversary is when things got messy.

The Sun reported last month that Khan contacted a British model and sent flirtatious messages to her.

Khan allegedly said the model "look good on [sic] g string" and he couldn't "stop looking" at her. He also reportedly complimented her breasts and said she was wearing "to [sic] much clothes" in a photo.

Several weeks later, The Sun then reported that Khan apologized to his wife, admitting he "made mistakes" and "hurt" Makhdoom. He even said he'd go to therapy to help his relationship.

But Makhdoom is apparently still hurt.

The Sun now reports that Makhdoom and the model had a phone conversation during which Makhdoom made a harsh threat.

"If you ever contact Amir again, I will slit your f---ing throat," Makhdoom allegedly told the woman.

She reportedly added, "I hope one day you die with cancer, b----."

The couple reportedly live in separate homes in Dubai and the United Kingdom but are trying to work out their issues.

In 2017, Khan accused his wife of sleeping with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua, ending the boxers' friendship.

"I had the problem with Anthony Joshua, which I feel really bad for because, at the end of the day, I put him in the firing line for no reason," Khan said last year about the issue. "I mean, he was a friend of mine and since then, we’ve never spoken. So, I lost a good friend through that as well.

"What happened was, so my wife — me and her were not talking — and she sent a message saying, ‘Look, so many fighters messaging me.’ And because she showed me a message of Anthony Joshua saying hi to her or something, I lost it. I said, ‘Who the hell’s he? Saying hi to my wife,' even though he was cool with me."

Khan won both the WBA and IBF super-lightweight titles and the WBC Silver welterweight title. He also won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics.