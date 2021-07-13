Former boxer James Degale says Olympic gold medal was stolen during Euro 2020 Final

Former professional boxer James Degale is seeking the public’s help after he says his Olympic gold medal and his MBE award were stolen from his parents' home during the Euro 2020 Championship game .

Degale, 35, posted a video on Instagram showing a hooded man with his face covered approach a glass door before covering the security camera.

F1 DRIVER LANDO NORRIS MUGGED AT EURO 2020 FINAL, $55,00 WATCH STOLEN

"My parent’s house got burgled last night whilst our boys were trying to bring it home!" Degale said, referring to the English men’s national soccer team. "He took two of my prize possessions MY OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AND MY MBE. They are worthless to anyone other than me and they are two achievements that I prize from my boxing career."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Degale won a gold medal for Great Britain during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2009 for making a significant achievement in his profession.

"​​I am gutted and need my medals back. Can anyone help by reporting any information you have. Please share far and wide," he said to his more than 122,000 followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time super middleweight world champion retired in February 2019 with a 25-3-1 record.