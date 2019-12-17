Boxer in South Africa injured after ropes snap under his weight, video shows

A heavily anticipated boxing match in South Africa was canceled Monday after one of the competitors was badly injured falling out of the ring while testing the ropes.

Ruann Visser, 29, was gearing up for a heavyweight title match in Cape Town against the undefeated Tian Fick when he was captured on video falling out of the ring.

FURY CHANGES TRAINERS AHEAD OF PROBABLE WILDER REMATCH

Onlookers yelled in shock as the ropes snapped underneath the weight of the 6-foot 10-inch Visser during warmups.

The extent of Visser’s injuries was not immediately clear, but doctors on the scene determined he was unfit to continue and the match was canceled, TMZ Sports reported.

According to the report, this was the first heavyweight title fight in Cape Town since 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visser has a record of 18-2 with 17 of those wins coming by way of knockout, News.com.au reported.

No word on if officials will schedule a rematch.