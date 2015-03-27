Expand / Collapse search
Boston boy who had close call with bullet meets Celtics' hero

By | Associated Press
April 11, 2012: Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) looks to pass against the double-team by Atlanta Hawks guard Kirk Hinrich and forward Josh Smith (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

BOSTON – The Boston third-grader who narrowly missed a bullet that came through his bedroom wall and left a smoking hole in his Boston Celtics jersey has met the player whose shirt he was wearing.

Preston Jackson and his family attended Tuesday night's Celtics game against the Miami Heat, where they met Rajon Rondo.

Rondo says he couldn't believe the stories he heard of Preston's harrowing experience on April 17, calling it a "senseless act."

Several shots were fired in the street in front of Preston's home. Police are investigating.

Preston called his meeting with the All Star point guard "the best moment of my life."

He also left with a bag full of Celtics stuff, including a new jersey, this one with Rondo's autograph.