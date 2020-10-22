College football legend Bobby Bowden, 90, expresses support for Trump in letter on health update

College football coaching legend Bobby Bowden endorsed President Trump for reelection in a letter posted to social media Wednesday, in which he also shared an update on his coronavirus battle.

Bowden, 90, revealed earlier this month that he had contracted the virus but was doing fine. He wrote in his letter posted this week that he wanted to be around to vote for Trump.

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” he wrote.

He added that people should vote for Trump “because re-electing him is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs and opportunities that Ann and I had and many of you had" and that his entire family would be voting for the president.

As for the illness, Bowden said with the help of his doctor and his wife, he was able to beat the coronavirus.

“I want to thank all the many, many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks,” Bowden said. “I just went through a battle with COVID-19, and God just wasn’t ready to take me Home yet to be with Him.”

Bowden coached the Florida State Seminoles team from 1976 to 2009, leading the school to two national championships and 12 ACC titles. He finished his career with 377 wins, having had 12 of them vacated.

He previously was a head coach at West Virginia and South Georgia State before taking the Seminoles job. Since Bowden left the Seminoles, Florida State has had eight winning seasons and a national championship. But in the last two seasons, the team finished below .500.