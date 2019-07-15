Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Ken Giles suffers nerve inflammation in pitching elbow after massage, manager says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, a potential trade chip for the rebuilding club, is having a good season -- but a simple massage could reportedly keep him off the mound and possibly foul up Toronto's trade deadline plans.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Saturday that Giles is day-to-day with nerve inflammation in his right elbow, according to Yahoo Sports.

MIKE TROUT EXITS ANGELS GAME EARLY WITH RIGHT CALF TIGHTNESS

Montoyo said Giles suffered the injury after having a massage during the All-Star break.

Giles said the injury wasn’t related to one he suffered in June. He said the irritation is in a different spot in his elbow, according to the Toronto Star.

“Nothing serious, just a little fatigue,” he said after Saturday’s win against the New York Yankees. “I got some work done during the all-star break. A little sore from it still, so we're being cautious with it. Just a little irritated. I'm day by day right now and, hopefully, I'll be back on the mound tomorrow.”

Ken Giles is suffering nerve inflammation in his right elbow after getting a massage during the all-star break. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He did not pitch Sunday.

Giles has been one of the better relievers in baseball this season. He has a 1.45 ERA in 31 appearances with 15.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Blue Jays acquired Giles from the Houston Astros in a trade last season near the deadline.

Though Toronto is out of playoff contention, the team may look to move Giles this month. The Yankees and Minnesota Twins have both expressed interest in acquiring Giles as part of a larger trade also involving starter Marcus Stroman, according to TSN.

