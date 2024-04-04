Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, wife mourn stillborn son a month before due date

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his wife, Maggie, are mourning the loss of their first child after revealing on social media their son was stillborn a month before his due date.

The NHL veteran shared the devastating news in a joint statement with his wife on social media.

"We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024. While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven."

The couple, who wed in June 2023, first shared the news in December that they were expecting.

FORMER CHIEFS CHEERLEADER KRYSTAL ANDERSON, 40, DIES 'UNEXPECTEDLY' AFTER CHILDBIRTH

"We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends," the Jenners said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Jenner, 30, was ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was his third consecutive game missed. It was not immediately clear if he would be away from the team for an extended period of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.