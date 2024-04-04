Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, wife mourn stillborn son a month before due date

Jenner and his wife announced in December they were expecting

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and his wife, Maggie, are mourning the loss of their first child after revealing on social media their son was stillborn a month before his due date.  

The NHL veteran shared the devastating news in a joint statement with his wife on social media. 

Boone Jenner skates

Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates during the third period of a game against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena March 24, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

"We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other. Our son, Dawson Jenner was stillborn on March 31st, 2024. While this pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before, it’s also shown us the immense love we have to give.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven."

The couple, who wed in June 2023, first shared the news in December that they were expecting.

Boone Jenner looks on

Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a break during a stoppage in play against the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena March 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

FORMER CHIEFS CHEERLEADER KRYSTAL ANDERSON, 40, DIES 'UNEXPECTEDLY' AFTER CHILDBIRTH

"We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends," the Jenners said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time." 

Jenner, 30, was ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders. 

Boone Jenner celebrates a goal

Boone Jenner, center, of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his first-period goal with teammates Patrik Laine (29) and Kirill Marchenko (86) against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena Nov. 22, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was his third consecutive game missed. It was not immediately clear if he would be away from the team for an extended period of time. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.