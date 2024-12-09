Blind former college football player has clever zinger after OnlyFans model says she was asked to flash team

A blind former college athlete made a great joke on Sunday amid a report that a New York Giants player paid an OnlyFans model to flash the New Orleans Saints during their game.

Jake Olson, who made history when he was at USC as the first-ever blind college football player, fired off a post as the report about Ava Louise trickled onto social media.

"Would never work on me but nice try," he wrote on X.

Louise told TMZ Sports she agreed to the deal in which she would receive free tickets to the game at MetLife Stadium if she would try to distract the opposing team by flashing them.

Louise shared a message string with the alleged player, which occurred on OnlyFans. The alleged player told Louise he would probably get fined or fired if anyone found out.

"Doing what I do for a living has its perks," she wrote in a social media post showing her living up to her end of the bargain.

Olson caught the attention of the national college football audience in 2017 when he delivered a flawless snap for USC on a point-after attempt. Olson lost his left eye to a rare form of retinal cancer when he was 10 months old, and he completely lost his eyesight in 2009 when he was 12 years old.

He had been in USC’s program since Pete Carroll was the head coach of the Trojans.

He snapped for his high school team in Orange County, California, walking to the line with his hands on his teammates before taking care of his job. After enrolling at USC, he joined the Trojans in practice in 2015 on a special scholarship, repeatedly delivering strong snaps in workouts.