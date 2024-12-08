ESPN's Stephen A Smith dissects OnlyFans model's $43M earnings, compares figure to NBA salaries

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith appeared to be stunned on Friday as he learned about how much OnlyFans model Sophie Rain earned from her content and how much one fan paid for access.

Rain posted her yearly earnings from OnlyFans on social media, which showed she raked in more than $43.5 million. One fan, named Charley, appeared to spend more than $4.7 million and Rain posted a screen-recorded video showing the fan tipping her $200 at a time.

Smith noted the earnings were more than some NBA players.

"Sophie Rain made more money on OnlyFans than many of the NBA’s biggest stars," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show." "Ladies and gentlemen, look at this list right here – Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, look at the money that they’re making.

"This platform has grown so much that, in 2023, OnlyFans, content creators earned a total of $6.6 billion, which exceeds the total of salaries earned by the entire National Basketball Association ($6.6 billion vs. $4.9 billion), according to Basketball Forever.

"Miss Rain says she is a devout Christian and a virgin. So Sophie made $43 million and almost $5 million from Charley. I guess he might be the horniest man in America, huh?"

Rain, 20, has maintained that the figure is real and pushed back on any notion to the contrary.

She also advised other girls like her not to think being an OnlyFans content creator is all "sunshine and rainbows."

"I do not want girls to think oh if sophie rain is making this i should do it too," she wrote on X last week. "this career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7 and if you don’t make it big, it will NOT be worth it. anyone who is doing it i wish you all success, but please don’t quit your jobs for this."