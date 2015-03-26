Blackhawks nip Predators on Stalberg's OT tally

Viktor Stalberg's overtime goal gave the 4 victory over the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

Stalberg raced down the right side of the ice, stopped at the right circle, turned towards the net and wristed a shot through the short side 2:18 into the extra frame to give Chicago its second straight win.

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks, who got 24 saves from Corey Crawford.

Patric Hornqvist tallied two goals for the Predators, while Craig Smith and David Legwand also lit the lamp.

Pekka Rinne stopped 30-of-35 shots as Nashville had a two-game win streak snapped.