Bizarre MLB London Series ad goes viral for featuring player no longer on Mets

Despite their record, the New York Mets still have some stars on their team.

However, you wouldn't know that based on the players who were placed on an advertisement in England for their London Series game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets entered the game overseas at 27-35, while the Phillies boat the best record in baseball at 44-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Phillies are led by Bryce Harper and a stacked rotation, all while Trea Turner has been hurt. The Mets, despite their struggles, do have some big names in Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte.

A poster outside the New Era Carnaby store in London promoted the series with Phillies' stars Schwarber and Turner, but the Mets had three relievers: Adam Ottavino (5.96 ERA) and Reed Garrett made the cut, as did Jake Reed.

The problem is, Reed hasn't played for the Mets since 2022, and he played just nine games for them.

VIEW ON X

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JUNE 8, 1969, MICKEY MANTLE'S NO. 7 IS RETIRED BY THE NEW YORK YANKEES

In Reed's nine Mets appearances in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he pitched to an 8.18 ERA (10 earned runs/11.0 innings). He was DFA'd in July 2022 and had stints with the Dodgers, Orioles and Dodgers again before going into free agency. He remains unsigned.

To be fair, there aren't many options. Lindor leads the team with a 1.6 WAR followed by Harrison Bader's 1.3 and rookie Mark Viento's 1.1. Lindor's WAR is only that high because of his defense, as he's slashing .235/.302/.410. But . . . they do have 26 guys on the roster to pick from.

There was also a Hawaiian shirt with both teams' logos for sale, which is essentially a crime, as the two are arch-rivals in the NL East.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To make matters worse, the Phillies showed why they are 16.5 games ahead of the Mets by scoring six runs in the fourth inning against Sean Manaea.

The Mets did win five of their last seven games before heading to Europe, but that inning proved to be a reality check.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.