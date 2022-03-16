Von Miller, Bills agree to massive deal to help already elite defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Von Miller has a new home.

Miller, the Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. NFL.com reported the deal was worth $120 million. The star defensive player will be paid $17.5 million per year, and $51 million of the deal is guaranteed.

The 32-year-old veteran was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos in the middle of the 2021 season. He played in 15 games and posted 9.5 sacks last season, proving he's still a top pass rusher after missing the entire 2020 season with an injury.

The Bills' defense was No. 1 in points and yards allowed last season. Adding Miller to the defensive front makes the defense even tougher.

Buffalo also signed tight end O.J. Howard to a one-year deal.

Howard played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017 to 2021. He saw his targets significantly decline with the increased use of Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate in the offense.

Howard missed most of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. He only played in four games. In 2021, he played in each of the 17 games of the regular season and had 14 catches for 135 yards. He had 21 targets in 2021, down from 53 in 2019.