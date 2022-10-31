Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Bills' Stefon Diggs strongly suggests he ended trash talk with Jaire Alexander: 'I got the win'

The Bills won the game 27-17 as Diggs had 6 catches for 108 yards and a TD

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander were seen going back and forth with each other all night even before the game got started.

In the end, it was Diggs who got the last laugh. He had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s 27-17 victory on Sunday night. He was asked after the game about who started the trash talk, but he brushed off the question emphatically.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, right, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Gabe Davis, #13, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, right, celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Gabe Davis, #13, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.  (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

"I don't give a f--- who started it, I finished it. I got the win," Diggs told reporters, via ESPN. "I don't deal with moral victories. I don't deal with one-on-one battles because it's not a one-on-one game. ... It's a team effort, and I got a dub. I feel like at the end of the day there are no moral victories."

Alexander said he did not know who started it, but swore he was the one who "finished it." Alexander had an interception in the game.

Diggs later added: "It's the most talking that's ever been with another team. ‘Cause I don't know why. You know, we don't really do too much talking. You've seen us week in and week out. We just go in and try to get the job done. It happens this way sometimes. I don't care. No matter how a game approaches, I'm a leader in this football team, I'm going to continue to be a leader, and I'm going to lead by example. And I'm not going to get pushed around by nobody."

PACKERS’ MATT LAFLEUR CALLS FOR ‘DISCIPLINE’ AFTER QUAY WALKER EJECTION: ‘WE’RE GETTING KILLED WITH PENALTIES’

The trash-talking seemingly began before the Packers took the field. Diggs was seen jawing at Alexander as the two know each other well from the time the wide receiver played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, #23, celebrates after intercepting a ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, #23, celebrates after intercepting a ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Alexander was going back at him as he made his way out on to the field before joining his teammates with the rest of the run. 

However, Diggs tried adding to it when he scored the Bills’ second touchdown of the game, though his teammates wanted him to celebrate instead of jawing at Alexander. The Packers corner also had some extracurricular tackling after Diggs fell in the end zone with the ball in his hand for the 26-yard score, though no flags were thrown.

Diggs did not, however, say a word to Alexander after he set up a Bills last-second field goal to end the half thanks to a double move with Alexander in coverage that resulted in a 53-yard catch to get into Packers’ territory.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, #14, reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, #14, reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

With the win, Buffalo is 6-1 to start the year. Green Bay dropped to 3-5.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.